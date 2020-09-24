Elizabeth Marie Schwendiman
1926 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Elizabeth Marie Schwendiman, 94, passed away at her home Sunday, September 20, 2020, joining her husband Mark after 31 years apart. She is survived by her children Jolyn (Rex), Scot (Kellie), Brent, and Lee (Kim), along with 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
The monthly South High study group is back together again, finally! Mark and Beth Schwendiman, Stan and Shirley Kilbourne, Cal and Becky Sorensen, Dick and Betty North, Dee and Pat Lowder and Jack and Martsie Lowder were high school friends who got together monthly after they all returned from World War II. Their meetings included lots of laughter and great food-Beth's house never smelled better than when study group was hosted there. The tradition continued for many years, with the three remaining members (Beth, Stan, and Shirley) attending their 75th High School Reunion in August 2018. Mark, the party planner, died first of the group with Beth being the last to follow. We are sure the heavenly reunion party was planned and waiting for "Bessy" to arrive.
Beth was born February 6, 1926 in Salt Lake City Utah to parents John and Lola Gourley Smith. She grew up in Salt Lake City and attended South High School. She was best friends with her sister Beverly. Beth and Beverly married brothers (Mark and Kay) and never lived more than a few miles apart.
We know she missed Mark, the love of her life, since his passing 31 years ago. They started the first years of their lives together bouncing around his Army assignments. Then it was back home to Utah to raise their family. They loved to travel, plan parties, and spend time with family. Holidays always involved a stop at Mark and Beth's to enjoy a sandwich, cranberry slush, and cookies, a tradition Beth continued for years after Mark was gone. Just a few days before her passing, Beth whispered to her granddaughter Heather, "Tell Mark I'm ready to go". And so, she was.
Her son Brent has been her constant companion for the past 31 years. They didn't go many places without each other, and we are sure the opportunity she had to continue to provide for Brent was one of the factors that led to her long life. In the later years, Brent became her chauffer, shopper, cook, and TV watching buddy. He made sure she got to church and when she couldn't go, he provided her the sacrament in their home. Brent will miss Mom, but he is happy for her return to dad and to her sweet sister Beverly, whom Brent loved very much.
Beth was one of the best church librarians the world has ever known. She spent years together with her fellow librarians Connie Nelson and Davona Cahoon, and they had it humming like a well-oiled machine. Nothing got by them, except maybe some of the rapidly changing technology. They loved their time together and were always there to lend a listening ear to any ward member with a story to tell. Beth and Brent both loved the Fortuna Ward (Holladay 7th Ward for old timers).
Thursdays were golf day well into Beth's 80's. Nothing got in the way of her tee time at Forrest Dale Golf Course except sore limbs and partners that passed on. She learned to play from her father and passed her love of the game onto many of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was one of the best around the green, wielding her pitching wedge and putter like a pro. We are sure there was a tee time waiting for her when she got to the other side.
Beth was the best grandma and great grandma a kid could ever have. When she arrived on Christmas morning it was as if Santa had returned with an extra sack of surprises. She loved to cook and feed us all, especially on our birthdays. We always celebrated her birthday, February 6, on Super Bowl Sunday. Her great grandson Boston said, "The Super Bowl Parties will never be the same without Grandma Beth." All of us are better for having known her.
Thanks to all who provided health care to Beth these past few weeks. Thank you to the Hospice Nurses and Encompass Home Health employees who were so kind and gentle. Special thanks to daughter-in-law Kim and granddaughter Amber who provided so much care during Beth's final weeks, and to great grandsons Thomas and Carter for the 24-hour attention they provided during Beth's last days.
10 AM - 11:30 AM visit
Funeral noon
VISITATION: We invite all to come Friday morning Sep-25 from 10:00-11:30 am to say goodbye to Beth and visit with family members. This will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4407 Fortuna Way, Salt Lake City. Maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings are recommended. Ushers will provide direction and instruction as you enter the building.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Funeral services will be held Friday Sep-25 at noon at the location listed above. Following church building guidelines due to Covid, seating is limited. We ask that all those that knew Beth well to please come and join us including her family, friends, and invited guests. All others may view a live stream of the service at Facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial