Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
1921 - 2020
Ella Gubler Obituary
1921 ~ 2020
Ella Brooksby Hinton Gubler passed away peacefully from causes incident to age at her home in Bountiful on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
Ella was in her 100th year. She was born on March 15, 1921 in Fredonia, Arizona. She was one of five children born to Wilford Brooksby and Stella Young.
A graveside service will be held in her honor in the Bountiful City Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for anyone who wishes to attend.
For a full obituary see www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 29, 2020
