ELLA LUE WATTS

1929 ~ 2019

(age 89) Peacefully returned to her heavenly home on May 21, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City where she met A. Dale Watts and was sealed to him in the St. George Temple in 1949 and were together for 48 years. In her later years she married Earl Wood. She faithfully served as ward and stake Relief Society, Primary and Young Women President as well as serving a mission with Dale in the Frankfurt Germany Mission. Her greatest calling she loved most was that of Wife and Mother. She was a light and inspiration to all that knew and loved her. Her testimony of the Savior was a source of strength to her and those around her. In her final years she never complained about her condition, but bore this trial in her life with courage and love. She will be missed and we look forward to the day we are with her again. She is survived by her children Edward (Lori) Watts, Sharon (Wayne) Batie, Pamela (Roy) Bodtcher, Nancy (Jim) Goldsberry, Kenneth (Connie) Watts and 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on May 24, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints building at 750 Fort Pierce Dr., St. George, Utah. Viewings will begin at 11:00am and the funeral starting at 12:30pm. The interment will follow the funeral services at the St. George City Cemetery. Services are being provided by Premier Funeral Services in Orem, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary