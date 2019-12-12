Home

Ella M. Steffensen


1919 - 2019
Ella M. Steffensen Obituary
Ella M. Steffensen
1919 ~ 2019
Ella was born September 5, 1919, in Salt Lake City to Merlda Burton and Walter Scott Mackay, married Eldan Woodruff Steffensen March 3, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. She enjoyed her wonderful family. Survived by children, Lois Deardorff, Merelda Okelberry, Loyd, Boyd, Steve (MaryAnn), Chris (Kris), Mary (Terry) Nielson, Kraig (Janet), JoAnn (Ralph) Bahr, John (Emily), Ted (Janice), Donald (Sarah); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Walt and Dick Mackay; and son-in-law, Tim Christenson.
Ella was preceded in death by husband, Eldan; son, Gene; daughter, Shauna Christenson; sisters, Margaret and Ruth; and brother, Teddy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Gerald Hulbert, Paul Deardorff and Charles Okelberry.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11am at the Little Cottonwood 12th Ward, 6180 South Glenoaks (855 E.), with a viewing from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
