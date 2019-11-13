|
|
Ellen Argyle Freestone
1927 ~ 2019
Ellen McKean Argyle Freestone (West Bountiful, Utah) Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away on November 10, 2019 surrounded by a multitude of family who loved her dearly. Ellen passed due to conditions incident to age honorably earned during 92 years of love, devotion, and hard work. She was able to live independently and on her own terms until her last moment on earth. We mourn at her passing, but we celebrate her opportunity to rejoin with others that she loves so much.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the West Bountiful 4th Ward, 1930 N. 600 W., West Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 15th at Russon Mortuary at 295 Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Another viewing will be held at the church, previous to the service from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Interment will be in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019