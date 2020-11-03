Ellen Dilley
1927 ~ 2020
Ellen Louise Young Norton Dilley, 92, died October 31, 2020 at the home of her nephew and niece, Alan and Toni Walker. She was surrounded by the presence and love of family.
Ellen was born November 29, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wanda Ellen Schroder Young Olsen and Frederick Nelson Young. She was the first born of twins. She and her sister, Eleanor Louise Young Walker, were tiny premature babies. They were sent home from the hospital with little hope for survival but were nursed to health by their grandmother and mother. Their care included being kept warm on the open door of an oven. Ellen and Eleanor were raised by their maternal grandparents, T.R. and Louise G. Schroder.
Ellen graduated from West High School in 1945 and the University of Utah in 1949. Her degrees in Secondary Education and Social Studies led to a long teaching career. She taught in Duchesne, Utah in 1949, in Draggerton, Utah (1950-1952), and then moved to the Granite School District. She taught seventh grade at Valley Junior High, Kennedy Junior High, and Bennion Junior High. She retired in 1996.
Ellen married Preston L. Norton in 1956. They later divorced. She married Robert M. Dilley in 1972. He died in 1991. Ellen's daughter, her only child, Noreen Louise Norton, was born in 1965 and died of leukemia in 1970.
Ellen loved a good mystery novel, swimming, taking walks, Celtic music, and watching MSNBC. She was a gifted knitter and talented artist. Ellen took pleasure in hosting backyard swimming and pizza parties for her family. Ellen was a devoted caregiver to her sister Eleanor in Eleanor's final years. She loved her many pets and will meet cats and five dogs near the Rainbow Bridge. She lived at Golden Living Retirement Center from 2014 until her final illness. Ellen converted to Catholicism in 1998 and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.
We thank the staff at Golden Living for their care and companionship. We are grateful for the empathetic and professional care Ellen received from Inspiration Hospice during her final weeks.
Ellen is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, Shannon (Mike) Harding, Rosalie (Donald) Gray, Carole (Nick) Stokes, Barbara (Kelan) Silvester, Alan (Toni) Walker, Steven (Debbie) Walker. She is also survived by Bob's children and their families, Bob Dilley, Bernice Warr, and Becky (Bill) Edwards. She was preceded in death by Bob's children Bonnie Batt, Beverly Flanders, and Kathy Walsh.
Remembering Ellen's late daughter Nori, please honor Ellen by donating to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(donate.lls.org
or telephone 888-557-7177). Or, share the joy Ellen's pets brought her by donating to the Humane Society of Utah (utahhumane.org
).
Due to Covid, private family services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.