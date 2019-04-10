Ellen Rae Jacobsen Meaders

March 15, 1950 - April 6, 2019

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on April 6, 2019, after a valiant battle with gastric cancer. Ellen was born March 15, 1950, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Melvin Louis Jacobsen and Vila Cowan Jacobsen.

She grew up in Salt Lake City and Taylorsville, Utah, and graduated from Granger High School in 1968. She attended BYU College of Nursing and obtained her bachelor's degree with high honors in 1972. She remained an avid BYU Cougar fan throughout her life. In 1972, she married the love of her life, William A. Meaders, Jr., in the Salt Lake Temple. After working as a registered nurse for three years, she retired from nursing so she could spend her full time caring for her family and raising her eight children. Ellen was a truly wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her family and found in them her greatest work, achievement and joy.

She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings throughout her life in Relief Society, Young Women, Primary and Sunday School. She enjoyed gardening, teaching piano to her own children and neighborhood children and teaching art appreciation classes at the elementary school. She spent much of her free time selflessly caring for others, including family, neighbors, her aging mother and parents-in-law, and the sick and elderly in a care center. She had a sweet and unshakeable testimony of Jesus Christ and of the restoration of His gospel in the latter days.

Ellen is survived by her husband, William; her eight children, William IV (Suseann), Robert, Cathryn, Thomas (Clover), John (April), James (Sandra), Michael (Michelle) and Melanie; her brother, David Louis Jacobsen (Peggy); a brother-in-law, Ken Phillips; and by thirteen grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Melvin Brent Jacobsen; and a sister, Lyn Jacobsen Phillips.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Bennion Ward, 5980 South 1300 West, Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, April 12th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah and again prior to services Saturday at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary