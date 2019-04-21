Ellen Rasmussen Barr

7/11/1927 ~ 4/19/2019

Fountain Green, UT-Our gracious and dearly loved mother, grandmother, friend, sister and great-grandmother, Ellen Rasmussen Barr, age 91, died April 19th surrounded by family from complications following surgery. Ellen was born to Rosezella Zimmerman and Carl Rasmussen July 11, 1927 in Roosevelt, Utah and raised in Salt Lake City.

In 1947, she married George Raymond Myerhoff, divorced. Later, married William Barr and found happiness in their loving relationship. After moving to Fountain Green, Utah, she discovered her love of teaching and taught reading to disadvantaged students in the North Sanpete School District until the age of 85. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in the Des Moines-Iowa mission (1987-1988) after Bill's death. Her friends and neighbors remember Ellen for her selfless acts of compassionate service.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Barr, a brother, Roy Rasmussen and sister, June VanWagnor, sons-in-law, Craig Larsen and Steven Krebs. She is survived by a sister, Carl Hilliam, and her children, Bruce Myerhoff, Lynne (Brent) Miller, Rosealee (Allan) Ludlow, Carol Krebs, Marlene (Tracy) Pedersen, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank our sister, Carol Krebs, for looking after our mother and making it possible for her remain in her home during these past several years. They would also like to express their gratitude to faithful visiting and home teachers, and members of her ward for their Christ-like service and loving kindness. Dr. Michael Alsop, Sr's friendship and commitment to her health deserves special acknowledgement.

Funeral Services will be held April 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Fountain Green Ward house, 151 South 200 West, Fountain Green, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 24, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the services. Burial will be at the Fountain Green Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

