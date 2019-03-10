Ellen "Carol" Thulin Stubbs

April 7, 1935 ~ March 3, 2019

Ellen Carol was born in Albany California. She graduated from El Cerrito High School and received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Brigham Young University in 1958. Carol dedicated her life to raising her six children, and enjoyed being with her ten grandchildren and great - granddaughter. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Carol is survived by her sons Brett Stanley Stubbs (Luciana) of Pittsburgh, CA, Alan Richard Stubbs (Lilia) of Concord, CA, Stanton Howard Stubbs (Kristina) of Danville, CA, Christopher Dean Stubbs (Dawn) of Broomfield, CO, and her daughters, Tana Ellen Gummere (Jeff) and Cindy Grace Stubbs both of Alamo, CA, her sister Dorraine Turner and Roger Thulin. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Allen Stubbs, her parents Jennie (Patterson) Thulin and Howard Alamo Thulin. She will buried in Lafayette, CA. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2949 Stone Valley Road, Alamo, CA

