Elliott "Elli" Jai Sullivan Alston
11/20/2017~01/25/2018
Our precious Elliott "Elli" was born in the early morning of a
softly-snowing November day, and brought with her the warmth and joy of an unexpected and sweet spring breeze.
Elli was born to parents Rachel Elizabeth Sullivan and Spencer Braun Alston. Her brothers (Xan and Anthony), and her adoring sister Aja were mesmerized by her and could hardly wait for the next snuggle with her. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins Kelly, Kathy, Bec, Andy, Eldina, Nick, Christina, Daniel, Anna, and our adorable Leyla also took every chance they could to hold, love, adore, and spoil Elliott.
Elliott was showered with love by family and friends, and gave us the gift of reciprocating that love in a way that can't possibly be described. For 63 days she filled the cold winter with her warm and beautiful energy, with her sweet temperament, and her joy of the most simple things that amazed her every day.
She loved looking at shadows on the wall in the dark of night, and was mesmerized by the ceiling fan in a way that made us chuckle at the simplicity of her wonder. She smiled so easily and often, and in return we smiled so much our cheeks hurt.
My dear, sweet Elliott, there is not a moment that goes by that you are not on my mind. Your beautiful nature taught me more than I was willing when you left, but now embrace because I know it is YOUR energy carrying on.
I hope your Auntie Bec is snuggling you in her arms, and I don't know
what's out there, but I hope it involves a sweet reunion and a huge embrace with both you and Bec.
Sweet Dove: energy can be neither created nor destroyed, and I trust I will
find you again in my arms one day.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019