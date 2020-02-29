|
|
1948 ~ 2020
Ellis Hyrum Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep January 18, 2020 after a short private battle with cancer.
Ellis was born in Moroni Utah on February 29, 1948 the first of 3 children born to Hyrum Thomas & Lou Jean Oldroyd Anderson. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and grew up in Sanpete county until the family moved to Salt Lake City in the 1950's for more opportunities.
There was quite an age gap between him and his 2 siblings Barbara and Clint. 17 years difference between him and Barbara the baby of the 3. He had always thought of himself as the "big, tough brother" and always looked out for his siblings even into their adult years. I think this was a little annoying to them once they were grown with their own families, but in his heart & mind he was still just that "big brother" that needed to watch out for them and knew better.
He graduated from Granite High school and went on to serve his country as a Sargent in the US Airforce reserves.
He had many different job opportunities throughout his adult life where he made lifelong friends. He even tried his hand at being a Disc Jockey with KALL radio until getting married and moving the family to St. Louis then Cleveland for a career change.
Ellis and his family made many friends living in St. Louis and Cleveland, having the greatest of times in Ohio at the memorable neighborhood family block parties. Eating, laughing and swimming with the kids in the community clubhouse and pool.
Ellis moved his family back to Salt Lake in the mid 70's, happy to be back home closer to his parents, In-laws and siblings.
Spending time at the family cabin in Kamas was always a favorite thing. Going to the fish hatchery, fishing, gardening, cooking, shooting, riding horses & motorcycles up the cattle trail and just relaxing in his chair near the creek or "crick" as all Anderson's called it. Helping the kids make yummy banana boats & smores to cook in the fire pit were his best days.
Spending time with his Post 112 & 71 Veteran friends was something he also enjoyed, he even volunteered as their treasurer as well and occasionally found himself behind the bar helping to bartend there.
Ellis was a great salesman and decided to take that experience into the real estate field. He helped grow ALLPRO Realty Group to one of the largest Real Estate companies in Utah until the market crash & recession of 2007. He continued as a real estate broker with a few other companies as the market was finally picking up again. He was semi-retired from real estate at the time of his death.
Ellis was a masterful gardener & farmer who always had an abundance of fresh beautiful fruits & vegetables growing in his garden for the family and even the neighbors to enjoy. He learned this skill from his parents who also shared in his green thumb talent.
He loved his pets, and his dogs were always his sidekicks. He even drove daughter Michelle's 2 kitties, along food & little box in tow in his car all the way home from Cleveland Ohio back to Utah in 1975- because they were of course part of the family. He even snuck them into the hotels they stayed at as they were making their way home to Salt Lake.
He loved to cook. Barbequing in his backyard was one of his favorite things to do. His ribs and BBQ sauce were hands down the best. Christmas breakfast was his favorite meal to cook. He was truly happy & in his element when he was getting the family all together and feeding them.
He had an amazing memory & he could remember exact details of stories from his past no matter how many years it had been.
Ellis was a good son who dearly loved his parents & lived next door to them for years. Along with his siblings & their families they took great care of them until they both passed away.
He had some health issues in the recent years & didn't get out and about to visit friends & family like he used to frequently do. Which is why this obituary was important to his daughter Michelle, so people would stop & reflect on the great man that he indeed was.
There was no service at his request. He would want people to remember him fondly as someone who loved his family- yet sometimes had a hard time showing his feelings. A hard - working man, good friend & neighbor.
He would have turned 72 this leap year weekend. Ellis is survived by his wife, his daughter Michelle, Brother Clint Anderson, Waco, Texas, Sister Barbara Rasmussen (Pat) Casper, WY. Many Nieces and Nephews, cousins and his favorite Uncle Mont (LaMont) Anderson and Mont's wonderful family.
Preceded in death by his parents Lou Jean Oldroyd, and Hyrum Thomas Anderson, his Grandmother Marvella Anderson, Wales Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020