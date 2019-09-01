|
|
Elma Motta Uzelac
"Auntie Elm"
ELMA MOTTA UZELAC, a farmer's daughter, passed suddenly at age 96, on August 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Elma was born March 12, 1923, to loving Italian immigrant parents Steve and Angela Motta in Murray, Utah. Elma married Nicholas Louis Uzelac on May 26, 1943. Nick passed September 5, 1975, and Elma later married Theodore Ridl on April 15, 1989. Ted passed August 17, 1993.
Elma was a devoted member of the Catholic Church, Catholic Women's League, Trentini Italian Club of Utah, and the YWCA of Salt Lake City, where she provided children's secure day care for 25 years. In 1993, Governor Mike Levitt awarded Elma the "Older American Service Award", and in 1995 Elma was inducted into the "Women's Hall of Honor" at the YWCA. In 2000 Elma became a Eucharistic Minister for St. Vincent Catholic Church, a service she performed for 18 years.
Elma enjoyed entertaining family, friends and a crowd of bridge players, where she excelled. Traveling, gardening, and professional basketball games were always favorite past times, but Elma's greatest joy was closeness of family, success of her sons and grandchildren, love of her daughters-in-law, and the constant contact of the Ridl families.
Elma is survived by two sons: Joe (Judy) and Steve (Pam); three grandchildren: Liza, Brad (Emily), and Sarah (Sam); five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Chase, Logan, Gretta, and Beckett; sister-in-law, Ellen Falvo; and many dear nieces and nephews.
There will be a Visitation from 6:00-7:00 pm, and a short Rosary from 7:00-7:30 pm, held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday evening, September 6, 2019. A Christian Burial Mass will be performed at St. Vincent's Saturday morning, September 7, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after a lunch at the church at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 275 "U" Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, Elma requested gifts to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church or the YWCA of Salt Lake City, Utah. Elma also desired the Highland Drive Sunrise Senior Living Center be remembered for the outstanding professional and loving care they provide. God bless Elma, may she rest in peace.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019