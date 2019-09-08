|
Elmer Lee Lasater Jr.
1931 - 2019
Born to Elmer Lee Lasater Sr. and Ruth Seal on April 13, 1931 in Salt Lake City. He passed September 3, 2019.
After graduating from Murray High he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. Upon returning home from Korea, Lee attended U of U and received a B.S. degree in Education. He loved teaching school and interacting with the students. Later he returned to U of U and received an MS degree in Counseling and Psychology.
Lee was a man of many talents and loved people. He had a talk radio program and was fondly referred to as Doc Lee. Lee also loved travel and lectured in many countries in Europe and all of U.S.
Lee is a father to his grown children from previous marriages, Vicki (Neil), Janene, Julee and Michael (Debbie), along with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
In 1970 Lee met his life companion Sinikka M. Together they traveled and enjoyed life to its fullest. In 1984 his daughter Sinikka Elizabeth (Sindi) came in to his life and she was his pride and joy.
Later in 2017, Sindi and McKay gave him his Audrey. She entertained him and gave him much joy in his declining health and years.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters Shirley (Dean) Hogan, Joy (Bob) Stone, Gloria (Ed) Wilkes.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine St., Murray.
We would like to thank the staff at VA Hospital for Lee's care and his primary care provider Dr. Kithas and staff at the Veterans Care Center in Salt Lake City.
