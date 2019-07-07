Home

Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1288 W 1300 N
Clinton, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1288 W 1300 N
Clinton, UT
Elmer Lewis (Lew) Frasier

Elmer Lewis (Lew) Frasier Obituary
In Loving Memory
Elmer Lewis (Lew) Frasier, Retired Navy LCDR and aeronautical engineer, age 93, of Media, PA passed away in his hometown, June 29, 2019.
A true Saint and Beloved Husband of Penny Frasier and brother Frank Frasier (Gae), father of Ray Frasier and Chris Frasier, stepfather of Jen Westin (Dave), and Marine SSGT Andrew Laloup, grandfather of Shane Frasier and Dani Davis, great grandfather of Dayton Anderson.
Predeceased by brother Ralph Frasier (Joyce) and 1st wife Marion.
Funeral services will be held Sat. July 13th, viewing 10:30 AM, service 12:00 PM noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1288 W 1300 N, Clinton, Utah. Burial to follow in Clinton City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
