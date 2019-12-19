|
|
Elmer Maurice
MacKay
1935 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Elmer Maurice MacKay, 84, passed away Monday, December 16th, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Maurice was born on January 22, 1935 to Francis Lucile Parkinson and John Stewart MacKay in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. He married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Irene Giles, on December 1st, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Maurice graduated from West High School and the University of Utah and worked in Educational Administration for Granite School District. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in many callings during his years in Salt Lake City and Ivins, Utah, including a Church Service Mission, along with his wife Irene, in downtown Salt Lake City.
Maurice is survived by his wife Irene, daughters Diane and Karen, 4 grandchildren (Natalie, Adam, Julia, and Jason Ware), 10 great-grandchildren and a brother Keith P. MacKay.
A private family memorial will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019