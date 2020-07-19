1/1
Elmo Lovell Winward
1942 - 2020
7/5/1942 ~ 7/13/2020
Mt. Pleasant, UT-Elmo Lovell Winward, 78 of Mt. Pleasant, UT, passed away July 13, 2020 at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah. Born July 5, 1942 to Peter LeeRoy & Mildred Densley Winward in Salt Lake City, Utah. Elmo is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sena Carlson Lea; children, Frank E. (Ramon Gomez) Winward, Shannon G Winward, Shane L Winward, Blaine (Janice) Bowers, Cherryl B. (Don) Golding. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pauline Bowers Smith; siblings Dean, Valoy, Gail, Grant, Donna, Donald, Frank and a baby boy Winward.
A graveside funeral will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Viewings will be held Friday July 24, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services both at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W, Mt. Pleasant, UT) followed by a horse drawn carriage ride to the cemetery. The family is requesting that you please wear a mask. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 19, 2020.
