Elmo Sander Colton


1922 - 2019
Elmo Sander Colton Obituary
Elmo Sander Colton
1922~2019
Murray, UT-Elmo Sander Colton passed away at his home on November 19, 2019. Elmo was born December 26, 1922 in Moffat, Utah, to parents Byron Owen Colton and Helen Merkley. Elmo married Miriam Horman on April 23, 1943, in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary together. Elmo served in the army during World War II, after which he and Miriam moved to Salt Lake City, and Ogden, Utah, where he worked for IBM until his retirement in 1984. They have five children, R. Gary (Sandy), Geoffrey L. (Marilyn), Brent J. (Carma), Patricia C Hansen (George), and Janelle McOmie (Mark), as well as 27 grandchildren, 81 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Elmo was kind and loving. He loved woodworking, boating, fishing, and photography as hobbies. He was also a member of the Beehive Statesmen Barbershop Chorus. As well as being active in his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards, he was charitable, donating to many causes that were of help to people.
Some men become great by doing famous things that are noticed by many people. Other men become great in the eyes of their family and friends, simply by being who they are. That is who Elmo is.
Elmo Colton is survived by sisters Grace and Sarah, and his five children. He is preceded in death by his wife Miriam, great grandsons Christian Eric Hansen, Bohdi Colton, and James Colton, and brothers and sisters, Ruth, Lula, Merrill, Margaret, Gordon, and Miles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 AM, at the Revere Branch Building, 981 E. Revere Circle (5555 So.) Murray, Utah. There will be a viewing before the services at 9:45 AM. Internment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
