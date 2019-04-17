1932 ~ 2019

Eloyce Fuller (Day) Hollingshead, 86, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Eloyce was born to Elvin and Alberta Fuller on November 11, 1932 and was the oldest of 5 children. She grew up with her three sisters and one brother in Prescott and Mesa, Arizona. She married Melvin R. Day on August 29, 1955 in the Mesa, Arizona temple.

They moved to American Fork, Utah and had two daughters. Following his death in 1955, she returned to Mesa, AZ where she married Leo E. Hollingshead and had four more daughters.

Eloyce is survived by her daughters, Denise (Kerry) Holyoak, Sherlene (Jamie) Inglish, Maria (Jim) Pehrson, Leona (Steven) Fisher, Beatrice (Doug) Fisher, Ida (Lynn) Ray, 25 grandchildren and 39 great Grandchildren, two sisters Sherrol (Vern) Horton, Yvonne (Dave) Folz, her brother Byde (Pam) Fuller and brother-in-law Virgil Wilkins.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, sister Elva Wilkins, husbands Melvin Day and Leo Hollingshead, and grandsons Tony Pehrson and Johnathan Ray.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 22. 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 1249 S. 48th Street, Mesa, AZ 85206. A viewing will take place on Monday April 22, 2019 prior to the service from 9:00-9:45. The service will begin at 10:00 am and internment will be directly following at the Mesa Cemetery.

Eloyce's full Obituary can be viewed at: https://www.bunkerfuneral.com/obituaries/

