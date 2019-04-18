1947 ~ 2019

Elsa Rigby Michelsen was born March 28, 1947 to Noel Price Rigby and Mary Charlotte Fitzgerald in Billings, Montana. She died on April 16, 2019 from a stroke. As a little girl, Elsa wanted to be a cowboy when she grew up. One of her prized possessions was her cap guns. She once used them to tell her "grumpy old neighbor" to "stick em' up."

Elsa graduated from Billings High School in 1966 and attended Brigham Young University where she met her husband Frederick Lynn Michelsen, Jr. (Mick). They were sealed on August 19, 1967 in the Idaho Falls Temple and spent almost 52 years on earth together. They have three children - Michael, Noelle, and Katy.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different callings. Elsa and her husband served in the Salt Lake City South Mission and the Family History Center at Church Headquarters. She loved serving in the Jordan River Temple as an ordinance worker and in the baptistry.

Elsa's joy in life was her family. She is survived by her husband Mick and her children Michael (Nancy) Michelsen, Noelle (Richard) Van Orden, and Katy (Thomas) Musser. She will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren Diana, Scott, Sean and Maggie Michelsen; Kylee, Braydee, and Tanner Van Orden; and Jared and Joshua Musser. She was preceded in death by her parents Noel and Mary Rigby, and by her sister Mary Margaret Rigby.

A viewing will be held on April 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 am. All services and viewings will be held at the Butler Hill Chapel located at 2695 East Fort Union Blvd (7000 South). Internment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery. Elsa always said she wanted people to wear their favorite dresses to her funeral, so the family asks you to wear your favorite outfit to her service.

See full obituary at andersonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 18, 2019