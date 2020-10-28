1933 ~ 2020
Elsie Bender Forsyth, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020 in Cedar Hills, Utah. She was born May 8, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to German immigrant parents, Herman and Lina (Resch) Bender and was raised on Laird Avenue. She was the fourth of eleven children.
She married Gary Pond Forsyth in the Salt Lake Temple on December 6, 1957; Gary passed away in 2017. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ethan Forsyth and siblings, Lucille, Herman Jr., Frances, and Ernest Bender.
She has 5 children; Elizabeth (Michael) Murphy, Layton; Matthew (Sherry), Cedar Hills; Andrew (Pamela), Spokane, WA; Robert (Jodi), Jackson, WY; and Sara (Richard) Hawkins, Idaho Falls, ID.; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Elsie will be loved and missed but knowing of the joyful reunion with family and friends on the other side brings her family comfort. The family wishes to thank Encompass Health for their kindness and care.
