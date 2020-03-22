|
|
2001 ~ 2020
On Thursday, March 19th, 2020, our beloved Elsie Jennifer Barney returned to her heavenly home at the age of 19. She passed away from an acute pulmonary embolus - a complication from Pneumonia. Elsie tested negative for Covid-19 prior to her passing, which made it possible for her to be with family when she passed.
Elsie was born on January 11th, 2001 in Sandy, Utah. She spent her early years in Sandy, and soon moved to Cedar Hills, Utah, where she spent the remainder of her life in the dedicated and loving care of her parents, Rhett and Jennifer. Elsie attended American Fork High School and was currently attending the Alpine Transition and Education Center.
Elsie was sunshine. Her smile and giggle were infectious, and she brightened the life of everyone that she met. She was always ready with a hug, and if you happened to be a good-looking man, perhaps a marriage proposal in the bargain! Elsie was a born performer. She was often found on stage, or in the living room, dancing like nobody was watching. Always ready to grab the mic and steal the show, Elsie also enjoyed singing Disney classics with her family.
Elsie had an enormous capacity to love those around her. She made the most of her 19 years, making friends of strangers and impacting others for good. She was very best buddies with her mom and dad, and was their constant companion, remaining by their side until her very last day.
Elsie is survived by her parents, Rhett and Jennifer Barney, her siblings, Brandon (Jamie) Moncur, Brenna Moncur, Breckann (Stuart) Foster, BreeAnn (Derek) Stobbe, and Autumn (Kaden Carli) Barney, her grandparents, Merrill and Melinda Barney, 15 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current travel and gathering restrictions, there will not be a traditional funeral service. Thank you, so much, to the many family, friends, teachers, medical personnel, and loved ones who have offered their love and support. Please share a tribute or condolence at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020