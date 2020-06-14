Elsie Vera Durtschi Macbeth
1927 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah- Elsie Vera Durtschi Macbeth slipped peacefully from life June 10, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at age 92. She was born September 6, 1927 to Ernest Durtschi and Nellie Amanda Giles Durtschi, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On June 27, 1946 Elsie married Jay Weldon Macbeth in the Salt Lake Temple. He predeceased her after 64 years of marriage. Their oldest child, Jaylynn (Thomas Oldroyd), also predeceased her. Elsie is survived by their children - Dennis, David (Nadine), and Daryl (Linda).
An expanded obituary will be available at www.wasatchlawn.com
A public viewing for friends will occur Friday, June 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, allowing for fifty persons in the room at a time.
Elsie is especially remembered for her wonderful, loving nature. She magnified that quality through faith in Jesus Christ and service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In lieu of flowers, do something special to build your family.

Published in Deseret News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
