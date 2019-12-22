|
1940 ~ 2019
Our beloved Elton Mead 'Butch' Over, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home in Kaysville, Utah, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born May 17, 1940 to Robert Mead Over and Thelma Gertrude Dunning in Ogden, Utah. He faced his battle with cancer as with other life experiences, remaining positive, without complaint and constant resolve to prove his inner personal strength, fortitude and grit. He married his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Nancy Odd, on August 13, 1960 and later solemnized their union in the Logan Temple. Their marriage exhibited to everyone true love where tender concern for one another was unwavering. They welcomed three daughters to their union, Laurie Rae Barnes, Lisa Ann Jones and Lesley Gay Vance, who were blessed to have such a loving father.
Butch was gifted in athletic abilities, participating at Davis High School on the football, basketball, and track teams, and went on to play football at Weber State College. He enjoyed a 30-year career at Utah Power & Light Company where he proved his hard work ethic and gained countless friends; Beginning as a Skilled Groundsman, becoming a Lineman, working in the Safety Department and as a Lines Crew Supervisor at the time of his retirement in 1990. After retirement, he worked as an Emissions Inspector at the Davis County Emissions Center.
For the past 52 years, he loved spending time with his family at the cabin in the Uintah Mountains, the cabin he helped build alongside his father-in-law (Ray Odd). His children and grandchildren experienced the best-of-times alongside him, riding four wheelers, fishing, listening to grandpa's fireside stories and enjoying his delicious Dutch oven chicken, potatoes and cobbler; These memories are cherished and will forever be treasured by his children and grandchildren.
Butch was a man of integrity with his highest priority being that of husband, father, grandfather and a friend to everyone. Regardless how tired or under-the-weather he may be, he always sought opportunity to provide support, encouragement and assistance to anyone in need. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various capacities during his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter (Jessica Rae Barnes Leota) and son-in-law (Thomas Vance) who have been awaiting his return and are celebrating a grandest reunion. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Odd Over; daughters, Laurie Rae Barnes, Lisa Ann (Kenneth Jones) and Lesley Gay Vance. He is also survived by nine grandchildren Samuel Barnes, Thomas Barnes, Preston Jones, Amelia Jones Olund, Adelyn Jones Willie, Lizabeth Jones, Quinton Jones, Nathan Vance, Sarah Vance and one sister (Vonnie Wilcox of Clearfield) and nine great-grandchildren.
His family wishes to thank his loving caregivers who helped him live out the last three months of his life with dignity and comfort.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Stake Center, 615 North Flint Street, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville and Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. The interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019