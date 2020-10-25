1/1
Elton Neal Roberts
1928 - 2020
Dr. Neal Roberts
Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Dr. Elton Neal Roberts, former Superintendent of San Bernardino Unified School District, died of natural causes, surrounded by his wife and three daughters, in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 17, 2020.
Neal, as he was commonly called, was born June 7, 1928, in Annabella, Utah, to Elton Clynn and Clara Hilda Savage Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Lorelei; daughters: Jan Kristen, Sue Lynn and Patricia Lee; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Annabella Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Because of the COVID pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Because of the expected cool weather, please dress in warm, comfortable clothes. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. E. Neal Roberts Scholarship fund. Checks should be made to the San Bernardino Community Scholarship Association with Dr. E. Neal Roberts Scholarship noted on the memo line and sent to: Dr. E. Neal Roberts Scholarship, San Bernardino Community Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 2066, San Bernardino, California, 92406.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Annabella Cemetery
