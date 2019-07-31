Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Copper Hills Ward
4195 S. 6000 W.
WVC, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Copper Hills Ward
4195 S. 6000 W.
WVC, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Eugenie Hales Norman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Eugenie Hales Norman
1931 - 2019
Elva passed away early Sunday morning on July 28, 2019. Although she was not in pain during her brief illness, we are happy she is at peace. She was the heart of our family. Her quick wit and great sense of humor (always appreciated) will be greatly missed. We will no longer be able to seek her advice or benefit from her many talents. We will miss her.
Elva was born on August 24, 1931, to Frank and Eugenie Pettersson Hales. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elva is survived by her five loving daughters (the Norman girls), Wendy (Jon) Sievert, Linda (John Waite) Norman, Kathy Stark, Jeanie Wilson, Kerri (Kevin) O'Connor, and her Sister Nikki (Duane) Card. She had 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Monte, Ken, Don, Que and Julie, and her great grandson Ashton Roach.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on 8/03/19 at the Copper Hills Ward located at 4195 S. 6000 W. WVC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.