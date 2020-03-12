Home

POWERED BY

Elva Marie Hipwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Marie Hipwell Obituary
Elva Marie Hipwell, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. Having lived a life full of compassion and love, she finished her journey and returned to her heavenly home.
Funeral Services will be held beginning at 10AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Parkview Ward, 9855 South 2300 East in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the ward house beginning at 9AM. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For an extended obituary, and to share memories and condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -