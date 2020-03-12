|
Elva Marie Hipwell, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. Having lived a life full of compassion and love, she finished her journey and returned to her heavenly home.
Funeral Services will be held beginning at 10AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Parkview Ward, 9855 South 2300 East in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the ward house beginning at 9AM. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020