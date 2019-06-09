Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kays Creek Stake Center
2860 E. Cherry Lane
Layton, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kays Creek Stake Center
2860 E. Cherry Lane
Layton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Merkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Mary McBride Merkley


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elva Mary McBride Merkley Obituary
1930 ~ 2019
Elva Mary McBride Merkley, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away June 6, 2019 (her wedding anniversary), surrounded by her sons and their spouses.
Elva was born April 2, 1930 in Burley, Idaho to Alvin Ezra McBride and Myrtle Bowen. She attended Brigham Young University where she met the love of her life, Philip Wilson Merkley. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 6, 1950.
Elva and Phil reared five sons in northern Utah, finally settling in Layton in various homes built by Phil to Elva's specifications.
Elva was a dedicated educator, teaching grades 3-6 for 23 years. She made lifelong friends in her teaching capacities, including many of her students.
Elva was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, notably as pianist and organist in a ward capacity, and as an organist at the Ogden and Bountiful Temple. She and Phil served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple for five years. She also found great pleasure in participating in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization for many years.
Elva and Phil served as Church Education missionaries in the Guam Micronesia mission, specifically in Majuro, Marshall Islands. Despite an aversion to water and flying, Elva willingly traveled to this location to teach art and music to the children and youth of the area.
She developed great talents in the visual arts and in quilt making, enlisting neighbor and friend, Patricia Hunt, and even Phil to help in the latter enterprise. The results now grace the homes of her posterity.
Elva was preceded in death by her loving husband Phil, her parents, brothers Verl, Glen, and Kenneth, and a grandson, Joshua.
She is survived by her five sons: Jeffrey (Marilyn), David (Marian), Daniel (Pamela), Farley (Colleen), and Matthew (Cindy), and foster son Sterling John, 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and her sister Bonnie Bartlett.
Elva was a devoted disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ, and served Him faithfully in word and deed to the end of her life. She passed her testimony on to her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Beehive Homes of Syracuse and Bristol Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion they showed to our mother. We would also like to recognize the tender care given to Elva by her dear friend Marcina Shannon, and by Gordon Smith, both of whom served her faithfully for many years.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Kays Creek Stake Center, 2860 E. Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday at the Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to services.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from June 9 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now