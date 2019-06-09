1930 ~ 2019

Elva Mary McBride Merkley, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away June 6, 2019 (her wedding anniversary), surrounded by her sons and their spouses.

Elva was born April 2, 1930 in Burley, Idaho to Alvin Ezra McBride and Myrtle Bowen. She attended Brigham Young University where she met the love of her life, Philip Wilson Merkley. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 6, 1950.

Elva and Phil reared five sons in northern Utah, finally settling in Layton in various homes built by Phil to Elva's specifications.

Elva was a dedicated educator, teaching grades 3-6 for 23 years. She made lifelong friends in her teaching capacities, including many of her students.

Elva was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, notably as pianist and organist in a ward capacity, and as an organist at the Ogden and Bountiful Temple. She and Phil served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple for five years. She also found great pleasure in participating in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization for many years.

Elva and Phil served as Church Education missionaries in the Guam Micronesia mission, specifically in Majuro, Marshall Islands. Despite an aversion to water and flying, Elva willingly traveled to this location to teach art and music to the children and youth of the area.

She developed great talents in the visual arts and in quilt making, enlisting neighbor and friend, Patricia Hunt, and even Phil to help in the latter enterprise. The results now grace the homes of her posterity.

Elva was preceded in death by her loving husband Phil, her parents, brothers Verl, Glen, and Kenneth, and a grandson, Joshua.

She is survived by her five sons: Jeffrey (Marilyn), David (Marian), Daniel (Pamela), Farley (Colleen), and Matthew (Cindy), and foster son Sterling John, 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and her sister Bonnie Bartlett.

Elva was a devoted disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ, and served Him faithfully in word and deed to the end of her life. She passed her testimony on to her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Beehive Homes of Syracuse and Bristol Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion they showed to our mother. We would also like to recognize the tender care given to Elva by her dear friend Marcina Shannon, and by Gordon Smith, both of whom served her faithfully for many years.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Kays Creek Stake Center, 2860 E. Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday at the Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to services.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from June 9 to June 11, 2019