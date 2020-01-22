|
|
Elva Peterson Bahr
09/28/1925 ~ 01/21/2020
Elva Florence Peterson Bahr passed away in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born and grew up in the farming community of Leland, Utah. She graduated from Spanish Fork High. She moved to Salt Lake and attended LDS Business College where she studied to be a secretary and graduated there. She served a mission in the Texas Louisiana Mission where she worked in the mission office. The day she arrived in the mission home, she met Elder Bahr who was completing his mission and going home. She wrote to him and they met again in Salt Lake City. She married Herbert Quentin Bahr in the Manti Temple on December 21, 1951. From their marriage came four children: Ralph, Renee, Vaughn and Wayne. Elva was a talented homemaker-sewing, cooking, baking, canning fruits and vegetables. She lived in Murray, Utah where she raised her family. There, she had many friends and was a member of the neighborhood club that met together often for many years. She served in many callings in the ward in the Primary and Relief Society. She enjoyed traveling and easily met people and made friends with them. She is survived by her sons, Ralph (JoAnn), Vaughn (Julie), Wayne (Laurie); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Renee; grandson, Joshua; and her brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Murray 3rd LDS Ward, 4600 S. 160 E. (Brown Street). A viewing will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020