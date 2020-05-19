|
|
1928 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Elva Weisenberg died peacefully on May 9, 2020 surrounded by friends and family in the home that she and her husband brought up their three children. Elva, daughter of Gladys and Emery Jones, was raised on a small farm in Echo, Utah. She moved to Salt Lake City at an early age to start working. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and then many years at First Security Bank/Wells Fargo. She married her husband in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 24, 1948. They had many happy years together until his death on September 24, 1997. Elva had a soft heart, especially for animals. She rescued many stray cats and let her children have every kind of pet ranging from fish to dogs. Elva enjoyed antiquing, filling her house with pottery, china cups, and her own crafts. She loved traveling to Egypt and throughout Europe. A Daughter of the Utah Pioneers and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served at her local ward and at the Salt Lake Temple well into her eighties. She lived her faith and her life with a kind, open, and generous heart, treating everyone with respect. Everyone she met loved her in return. Even during difficult times, she never complained, but instead strived to make life better for herself and others. Elva will be missed by her friends, family, and her three cats.
Elva is survived by her son and daughter, David and Susan Weisenberg, and by her beloved sister Sandra Leonard. Preceded in death by her husband Carl E. Weisenberg, her son Douglas Weisenberg, and her brothers Kefford and Darrel Jones.
A simple memorial will be held on May 23, 2020 from noon until 3, in Elva's back yard located at 362 University Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be available.
Elva gave what she could afford to a large range of charities. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal or human .
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2020