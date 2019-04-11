1932 ~ 2019

Early the morning of April 6, 2019, Elwin Clyde Roberts, 87, slipped away peacefully in his Layton home, surrounded by his family, due to complications from Alzheimer's and a recent hip injury.

Elwin was born February 10, 1932 in Afton, Wyoming to Elmer Clyde Roberts and Mildred Gardner. The eldest of three children, he grew up in Ogden, Clearfield and Bear Lake, Utah, spending summers in Fish Haven, Idaho where he had many adventures with brother, Jerry, and baby sister, "Patsy."

He graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho in 1950 and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States Mission, 1951-1953. He was privileged to travel and perform musical concerts with 11 other elders known as the "Utah Centennial Chorus." He loved his mission and fondly referred to it the rest of his life.

He met his sweet eternal companion, Ileen Firth, at a Single Adult Dance where he said, "Care to dance with a short boy?" They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 28, 1963. They were later blessed with a special-needs son and two daughters, living in the same home they built 55 years ago.

He began his career at First Security Bank in Ogden, but later worked from home as a successful real-estate appraiser. Elwin could recall every address and phone number in Layton and surrounding cities. He loved people and could strike up a friendly conversation with anyone.

He served faithfully in many callings on the ward and stake level, including stake executive secretary and high councilor. At age 68, he was called as Bishop and served for the next five years with love, energy and compassion. In recent months he was heartbroken to be released as an usher, but attended church faithfully, every day asking and hoping it was Sunday.

Elwin loved taking care of his swimming pool and garden; he loved golfing, whistling, singing and was an avid BYU Couch Coach. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and his wife and family.

Elwin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ileen; their two daughters, Nancy (David) George and Linda (Ken) Jeppesen, both of Layton; his seven grandchildren, Austen (Elissa) George, Madeline and Kaitlyn George; Savannah (Marshal) McAllister, Adam, Shelby and Melanie Moon, their father, Bobby Moon; and one great grandchild, Oliver McAllister. Last year they welcomed five new grandchildren, Shelby, Kyle, Bryan, David and Anna Jeppesen. Also survived by his brother, Jerry (Elaine) Roberts, brother-in-law, Ralph (Kathryn) Firth, sister-in-law, Donna Hamilton and many nieces and nephews who lovingly called him "Uncle Elmo."

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Roberts, parents, Elmer and Mildred, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Lee) Youngman, parents-in-law, John and Mattie Firth, and nephews, Jerry Lane Roberts and Darin Youngman.

The family gives tremendous thanks to his loving caregivers the past three years, Shellie, Laurie, Jennifer, Jasmine, Katie, Yan, Carolyn and Kyree for their patience and kindness.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Layton 6th Ward Chapel, 1402 N. Fort Lane. Friends may visit family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

