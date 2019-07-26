|
|
Elwin Hoyle
Annabella, UT/Mesquite, NV
Elwin Hoyle, 85, finally retired July 23, 2019 in Mesquite, NV. He was born January 5, 1934 in Glenwood to James Sr. and Ann Marsden Hoyle. He married Nancy Lee Gleave May 27, 1953 in the Manti Temple. Survived by his wife; children: Kathy Arnold, Elwin Robert "Eddie" Hoyle; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Annabella 1st Ward Chapel where friends may call on Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Annabella Cemetery with military honors by the Utah National Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 26, 2019