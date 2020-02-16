|
Elwood Blank, age 90, died February 10, 2020 at home in Murray, Utah.
He was born March 14, 1929 to Carl Blank & Sarah Pearl Carrell Blank.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a 2.5-year mission to France. He served as 1st Counselor to Bishop Thomas S. Monson, served on the High Council for 16 years, was the Branch President of the Murray Care Center Branch, and served with his wife Emma in the SLC Intercity Mission, and as Temple Ordinance Workers in the Jordan River Temple.
He served in the US Air Force, graduated top of his class, was an expert marksman, was 1 point shy of setting a new all-time base record.
He was a wonderful neighbor and a loyal home teacher to many. He loved his children, loved to garden "work the soil", and he went beyond the call of duty in service to his family, friends and community.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emma Blank; children: Paul Blank, Sandra Freeman (Kendell), Brenda George (Paul), Russell Blank (Tricia) and Tammy Foote (Nathan); 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Carol Nelson; grandson, Tommy Blank; and sisters, Fairy Holt and Muriel Sperry (Alan).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Brownstone LDS Chapel, 6410 S. 725 E, Murray at 12:00 noon, with a viewing from 11:00–11:45 a.m. A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 19th from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
The family is especially grateful for the loving kind service of his "Angels" Fernanda, Daniella, Jamie, Miriam, Cheri, and others of Elevation Home Health & Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020