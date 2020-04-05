Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elwood Lovell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood W. Lovell


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elwood W. Lovell Obituary
1930 ~ 2020
Elwood W. Lovell passed away peacefully at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah, surrounded by his family, on April 1, 2020, at age 89. He was born October 10, 1930, in Oak City, Utah, to Norma Anderson and William Owen Lovell.
Elwood married Alice Louise Tilley in the Manti Utah Temple, March 10, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary. Elwood loved his wife and family dearly.
He leaves behind his wife, six children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held April 8, 2020, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, followed at a later date, by a celebration of Elwood's life. Complete obituary is at www.walkermemorials.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -