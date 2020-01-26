|
Emerson Farnes Berntsen passed away on January 22, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho. Loved and respected as a man of integrity, generosity, faith, selflessness, and leadership, Farnes led a life of hard work, service, dedication, and joy.
He was born December 22, 1922 in Rexburg, Idaho to Peter W Berntsen and Kate Edalene Farnes. He married his sweetheart, Beverly Clair Smith, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 4, 1948. Farnes served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Scoutmaster for many years, Varsity Scout Leader, Bishop's Counselor, High Counselor, and Stake Missionary. He was a mentor, fisherman, hunter, pilot, camper, scouter, and football fan. He selflessly gave himself as a caregiver to his wife through her illnesses. He loved his travels to visit grandchildren, Yellowstone, Heart Lake, Alaska, Lake Powell, South America, and Japan.
During WWII he was one of ten selected from among 100,000 applicants for the Naval Officer Training Program, allowing him to complete a BS in Electrical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. He then served as an Ensign on the aircraft carrier Shangri-La. After his military discharge and marriage, he obtained a second degree from Idaho State University in pharmacy. He owned and operated Berntsen Pharmacy in the Salt Lake Clinic for 42 years where he was a blessing to many people. Farnes loved his family, his religion, his country and her flag.
He is survived by his five children: Marilynn Berntsen, Salt Lake City, Utah; Mark (Gayle) Berntsen, Rexburg, Idaho; Katie (Tim) Flanigan, Boca Raton, Florida; Suzy (Quentin) Price, Loveland, Colorado; and Eric (Patty) Berntsen, North Ogden, Utah; as well as 26 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly; siblings Arthur Louis Berntsen, John Russell Berntsen, and Bernice Berntsen Pierson; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation 9:00-10:30 am, Funeral Service 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the East Millcreek 9th Ward Chapel, 3750 Hillside Lane (2600 East), Millcreek, Utah. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 North "N" Street.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020