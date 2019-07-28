|
Emerson Lee Smith
1926 ~ 2018
Holladay, Utah-Emerson Lee Smith passed away on August 2, 2018 in Holladay, Utah. He was born on March 29, 1926 in Farmington, Utah to Orvil and Jeanette Smith. He was the youngest of eight children. Growing up, Emerson explored the canyons and farmland around Farmington. In 1944 he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served on several troop transport ships at the end of WW II.
Using the G.I. Bill, Emerson received formal art instruction at the Art Barn. During his studies he met Virginia Moffat, a fellow student. They were married in August 1950. Emerson worked as a civilian firefighter at Hill Air Force Base. After retiring, Emerson started painting full time, primarily with oil paints. Landscapes and waterfowl were his favorite subjects. Emerson had solo shows at galleries in Salt Lake City, Park City, and San Francisco.
Emerson was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, spouse Virginia Moffat Smith, and son David Scott Smith. He is survived by his son Jeffrey L. Smith, (Susan Welsh-Smith), Ninilchik, AK., daughter-in-law Rebecca Jo Smith, Elgin AZ., and grandchildren Austin Lee Smith, Salt Lake City, UT, Brett Ann Smith, Elgin, AZ., and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to family members, friends, The Veterans Administration, Superior Home Care and Hospice, and Holladay Healthcare Center who helped care for Emerson in the last year of his life.
A Memorial service, on the first anniversary of his passing, will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Utah.
