Emery "Pete" LeVee Peterson

1923 ~ 2019

South Jordan, UT-Emery "Pete" LeVee Peterson passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born October 25, 1923 in Delta, Utah the youngest of eight children of Emery Eugene and Mary Jane Sampson Peterson. He served in WWII (Pacific Theater) and in the Korean Conflict. He married his sweetheart, Gloria Olson on February 3, 1946 in Cedar City, UT. The marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

He was employed by Amoco Production Company, a subsidiary of Standard Oil of Indiana for 28 years. He was an arduous hunter, great gardener and loved Wyoming and its wildlife. He was very much a part of the second rescue of the Martin and Willies Hand Cart pioneers and monuments constructed in Wyoming.

He was married to his sweetheart for 62 years before she passed away in 2008. "Pete" is survived by his four children: Gary D. (Shirleen), Penny Coombs, Robert L, and Michael E., 9 Grandchildren and 27 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Jordan Oaks Stake Center, 8117 S. Leslie Dr., West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Bluffdale, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com



Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 30, 2019