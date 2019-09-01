|
|
Emery Merritt Larson passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on August 30, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1924 in Logan, Utah to August F. Larson and Nellie Clifford. He was the second to the youngest of seven children. He attended Logan schools, when he was a senior at Logan High, World War II was raging and on November 27, 1944 he was inducted into the army. He was wounded in the Philippines and received the Purple Heart, then contracted malaria and was discharged on February 3, 1946.
He married Doreen Wimmer August 19, 1948 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He attended Utah State University and graduated in June of 1951. Majoring in Landscape Architecture, with a minor in Art. He was a Landscape Architect for the State of Utah for 32 years.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of his Savior. He was the greatest example of serving others, and taking care of everyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife Doreen Wimmer, his parents, and 5 of his siblings.
He is survived by his three children Brent Larson (Charlotte), Julie Veenendaal (Kent), Chris Larson; his 8 grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren and his sister Marie Moser.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, where friends and family can visit 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019