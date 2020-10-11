Emilie C. Foote
1937 ~ 2020
Emilie Catheryn Hunnekens Foote, 83.
Our beautiful mom, grandma, sister and friend passed away October 5, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Emilie was Born January 9, 1937 in Emmett, Idaho to Margaret and Casper Hunnekens. Mom always had an open door at her home and gladly helped anyone in need. Mom had a fun loving sweet and spunky personality. Mom enjoyed her days working at The Cottonwood Mall for both Woolworth's and JC Penney. In her spare time she loved reading, taking care of her plants, flower gardens, working on her genealogy, and spending time with her family. Mom we will always "remember to keep your eyes out for the pennies" and " be still."
Emilie is survived by her three children; Son, Allen (Terri) Foote, Daughter Kari (Laury) Tranter and Grandchildren, Amy, Michael & Madi, Wesley & Lava and Nicole. Daughter Angela (Thad) Eldredge and Granddaughters, Addison and Savannah and her sister Eileen Berkenbile.
Preceded in death by her mom and dad Margaret & Casper Hunnekens.
A wake in Emilie's honor will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A private family graveside service will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.