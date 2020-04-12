|
Emily Dalrymple, age 18, chose to leave this earthly life April 6, 2020. Emily was born April 14th 2001 to Steve and Ronda Dalrymple of West Bountiful, Utah. She attended both Bountiful and Viewmont High Schools. She enjoyed time with family and friends. Starting out shy and quiet until you got to know her. She liked playing soccer when she was younger and wanted to become an EMT someday. Her last year was full of mental challenges that she tried to keep to herself. Her family loved her as they continually tried to get her the help she needed to keep going forward. Our last morning together was full of laughter and love. Thank you to all the many family members, friends, faculty, medical staff and law enforcement who have been a part of her journey through life. Please share memories at the online guestbook www.Russonmortuary.com. Our apologies to those involved in her last moments on earth. A huge thank you to Russon Mortuary for their thoughtfulness, kindness and respectful care.
Emily is survived by her mom: Ronda, siblings: Bryon, Erin, and David; Grandma Kathy Dalrymple, Grandpa Ray Davis, many deeply loved Davis and Dalrymple extended families. Preceded in death by dad: Steve, Grandma Wyona Davis, Grandpa Bryon Dalrymple, aunts: Joy and Kari, uncles: Neale and Curt.
A drive-by celebration to remember her life and friendship, will be held on her birthday, Tuesday April 14th from 1-3 PM. Please wave as you drive-by our home 561 West 2125 North in West Bountiful. Emily joins her dad in the Centerville Cemetery.
Take a moment to let those you love, know it, and hold onto your hugs a little longer.
