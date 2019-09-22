|
|
Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor
1932 - 2019
I, Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor, 87, died Sept 18, 2019 at my home in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was born April 1, 1932 in Plano, Idaho to Charles Floyd Burrell and Edna Burnett Burrell. I was raised with my sisters, Vionia Summers and Leada Stratton (Idaho Falls), and brother, Lewis Fife. I attended Plano Elementary, Edmunds High School and later graduated from Sugar Salem High School and Seminary.
I married David H. Taylor on Nov 8th 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together we raised 4 children, David Charles Taylor (Big Lake, AK), Loralee Salter (Stafford, AZ), Collins Jack (Shaylyn) Taylor (North Ogden, UT) and Andrea Price (Logan, UT).
I was always active in the LDS Church and held callings as the Relief Society and Primary President in the Ogden 14th Ward. I served LDS missions to Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Family History in Salt Lake City, Utah with my husband.
I am survived by my husband, 4 children, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thurs, Sept 26th at the Salt Lake Stake Center (142 W 200 N). Interment will follow at Aultorest Memorial Park (836 36th St. Ogden). Viewing will be held Wed, Sept 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary (260 E South Temple) and Thurs Sept 26th from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the Salt Lake Stake Center.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019