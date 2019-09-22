Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Salt Lake Stake Center
242 W 200 N
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Salt Lake Stake Center
242 W 200 N)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor Obituary
Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor
1932 - 2019
I, Emily Elizabeth Burrell Taylor, 87, died Sept 18, 2019 at my home in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was born April 1, 1932 in Plano, Idaho to Charles Floyd Burrell and Edna Burnett Burrell. I was raised with my sisters, Vionia Summers and Leada Stratton (Idaho Falls), and brother, Lewis Fife. I attended Plano Elementary, Edmunds High School and later graduated from Sugar Salem High School and Seminary.
I married David H. Taylor on Nov 8th 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together we raised 4 children, David Charles Taylor (Big Lake, AK), Loralee Salter (Stafford, AZ), Collins Jack (Shaylyn) Taylor (North Ogden, UT) and Andrea Price (Logan, UT).
I was always active in the LDS Church and held callings as the Relief Society and Primary President in the Ogden 14th Ward. I served LDS missions to Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Family History in Salt Lake City, Utah with my husband.
I am survived by my husband, 4 children, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thurs, Sept 26th at the Salt Lake Stake Center (142 W 200 N). Interment will follow at Aultorest Memorial Park (836 36th St. Ogden). Viewing will be held Wed, Sept 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary (260 E South Temple) and Thurs Sept 26th from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the Salt Lake Stake Center.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now