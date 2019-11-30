Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
LDS Chapel
4322 S 5400 W.
Emily Grace Wolfgramm Lewis

Emily Grace Wolfgramm Lewis Obituary
In Loving Memory
At 95 years young Emily Grace Wolfgramm Lewis was called back home surrounded by her greats and grandchildren. Emily lived a long and full life. She carried her middle name Grace honorably and it defined her very being. She loved to serve and all who loved her and were of her acquaintance knew no different. Grandma go in peace, love and safety. 'Ofa lahi atu.
Emily is preceded in death by her husband William Lewis; son, Peniueti; daughter, Elaine; siblings Alma, Afa, Marie, Ernest, Fritz, and Mina; parents Hamani Wolfgramm and Sela Maele Afu. She is survived by the rest of her children; Atina, Havi, Louena, Mariam, Tevita, Uila, Nelisa, Vaka, Finau, Tonio, Pesi, Thomas, William, Jimmy and Hyrum.
Services for Emily will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8 am at the LDS Chapel, 4322 S 5400 W.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 30, 2019
