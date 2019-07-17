1923 ~ 2019

Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson left this world to rejoin the love of her life, brothers, and beloved sister, July 11, 2019. She was 96.

Louise was born to William Henry Wilcox and Emily Barber Wilcox January 10, 1923, in Syracuse, Utah. She was the 9th of 10 children, who all preceded her in death.

She grew up on the family farm in Syracuse. She especially liked riding horses and ice skating on the sloughs in winter. She graduated from Davis High school in 1941, then worked at Hill Field during World War II to earn money to attend Brigham Young University.

After the war, she met the love of her life, Melvin Warren Johnson, while attending BYU and were married March 28, 1949, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They moved to Chicago where their first child was born in 1950.

After returning to Utah, they had added two boys and another girl to the family. They built a house on the remnant of the Johnson family farm in north Orem, where she would spend the rest of her life.

Her husband died in February of 1971. She took a job with the IRS in Provo, Utah, retiring when she was 68. She wrote that she did her best to keep the family close and achieve happiness.

She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was always active in the LDS Church. She served in many callings and presidencies. In retirement she worked for many years in the Provo Temple and then the Timpanogos Temple.

Louise loved genealogy. She collected family histories and stories that she shared with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Daughters of the American Revolution, and is a direct descendent of Pilgrims who arrived in the new world aboard the Mayflower.

She enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Vickey and husband Dick Carlson; son, Scott Johnson; daughter, Marilee Jensen; son, Kent and wife Judy Johnson; nine grandchildren, two preceded her in death; 26 great grandchildren; and a great, great grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, in the LDS Church at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. A full version of this obituary may be viewed, condolences offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019