Emily Coulam

1930 - 2019

Emily Pearl Timothy Coulam, age 89, was born on her grandmother's farm in Riverton, Utah. She was raised in Salt Lake City and attended South High. She intermittently attended college at BYU while working to save enough money for tuition. She married Richard Coulam in 1956. She worked in banking most of her life and retired from Key Bank in 1996. In her church callings she loved to work with the primary children. Her love of children remained throughout her life. Emily served in the Salt Lake Temple as a temple worker for 7 years before her health began to decline. This was an experience which she loved. Being surrounded by her family was what made her the most happy and we will miss her dearly.

We'd like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Villa for her care as well as the staff of Inspiration Hospice. She is survived by her children, Mark (Ginger) Coulam, Lynn (Robyn) Coulam, Cheryl Coulam, Karen (Bart) Johansen, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the East Millcreek 7th Ward Chapel at 3408 Celeste Way, Sale Lake City, on Saturday June 15th at 2:30 PM. Viewings will be held at the same address on Friday, June 14 from 6 to 8 PM and again on Saturday June 15 from 1 to 2 PM prior to the funeral service. A burial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3 PM at the Murray City Cemetery.



