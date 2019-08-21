|
Emma Euleda Randolph
1923 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Emma Randolph (96) passed away on August 19 of natural causes. She will be remembered for her strength, determination and creativity and will live on in 3 daughters and 3 grandchild generations. Deep thanks to Christian and Keith of Comfort Worx Hospice and many CNAs at the Ridge at Cottonwood Memory Care for their care of Emma. Memorial services will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd, SLC, UT on August 24, 2019. Viewing-10:00 a.m. Service -11:00 a.m. Full obituary at cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019