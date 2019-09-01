|
Emmett A. Gaydon
1932 - 2019
Murray, UT-Our loving Husband, Dad and Papa, Emmett Arthur
Gaydon passed peacefully surrounded by family on August
29, 2019. Emmett was born on September 8, 1932 to Edna
Maude Keller and LeRoy Everett Gaydon in Bedford,
Wyoming. He loyally served as Sergeant First Class in the
United States Army from 1952 to 1954 including in Korea.
Emmett married Connie Petterborg in 1955 (deceased)
with whom they shared three children. In 1985, Emmett
married Donna Spiking Willis. Family was always important
to Emmett, for which he most certainly will be
remembered. He was incredibly hardworking, talented and
had many passions including woodworking, fishing,
traveling and fixing anything. Emmett is survived by his
loving wife, Donna Gaydon of 34 years; his children Shauna
Madsen (Bruce), Sandra Powis (Chauncey) and Robert
Gaydon; four stepchildren and their spouses; and many
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019