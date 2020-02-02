|
|
Emory V. Robinson
1937 ~ 2020
Emory Verl Robinson, 82, was called home to his Heavenly Father and other loved ones on January 30, 2020, following a short time with cancer.
Emory was born July 1, 1937 in Hillard, Wyoming to William Theodore Robinson and Sarah Beatrice Gibson Robinson. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his wife Kay Moon Robinson on September 15, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 6 children: Scott, Lorri, Trina, Kevin, Janna, and Brett. He is grandfather to 22 and a great-grandfather to 16. He will be missed but will always be in our hearts.
A viewing will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 11:00 a.m. at the Decker Lake Ward building, 2101 West 3100 South, West Valley City, Utah, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020