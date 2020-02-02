Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Decker Lake Ward Building
2101 West 3100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Decker Lake Ward Building
2101 West 3100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emory Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emory Verl Robinson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emory Verl Robinson Obituary
Emory V. Robinson
1937 ~ 2020
Emory Verl Robinson, 82, was called home to his Heavenly Father and other loved ones on January 30, 2020, following a short time with cancer.
Emory was born July 1, 1937 in Hillard, Wyoming to William Theodore Robinson and Sarah Beatrice Gibson Robinson. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to his wife Kay Moon Robinson on September 15, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 6 children: Scott, Lorri, Trina, Kevin, Janna, and Brett. He is grandfather to 22 and a great-grandfather to 16. He will be missed but will always be in our hearts.
A viewing will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 11:00 a.m. at the Decker Lake Ward building, 2101 West 3100 South, West Valley City, Utah, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -