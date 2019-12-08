|
Enid Fay Nelson (Ogaard) DeBirk
1926-2019
Enid Fay Nelson (Ogaard) DeBirk, 93, passed away December 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born May 29, 1926, the 3rd of 4 children in the loving home of Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson.
Enid grew up in Salt Lake City, where she attended East High School. She earned an honors degree in secondary education from the University of Utah, where she affiliated with Tri Delta sorority. Married Richard H. Ogaard in 1948; divorced 1975. They were the parents of three children.
While serving on jury duty, Enid met a handsome Dutchman, William DeBirk, who she married in 1982, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Theirs was a marriage filled with love and understanding. They loved traveling both in the U.S. and abroad and had a second home, their "Winterloft," in Mesa, AZ. Bill died in 1993.
Enid's family was her greatest joy. Mom was a 'supermom' before that term was coined. She was an amazing, devoted mother to her 3 children: Scott N. (Lori), Todd R. (Marianne) and Sally Ann Ogaard. She taught them key life lessons and sports basics, and never missed a ball game, swim meet or any other activity in which her children or grandchildren participated. Mom's gift of a kidney to Sally in 1993 epitomizes her profound selflessness. Her family was blessed traveling with her to Hawaii, Japan and Australia. Also very dear to her were both the DeBirk family and the extended Nelson family.
Mom worked many years as a trusted and valued executive secretary to Wendell J. Ashton at his various career posts, including Gillham Advertising, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Director of Public Communications) and Deseret News (Publisher). After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at LDS Hospital. Mom loved playing bridge with dear life-long friends.
She was devoted to the gospel of Jesus Christ and loved teaching Primary to a special group of girls through the '70s. Enid had a great love of music and sang for 17 years as a first alto in the Tabernacle Choir. In recent years she delighted in having visitors join her in singing "good-old songs," and despite the ravages of dementia, could still remember the words!
Enid is survived by her children; 4 grandchildren: Amanda O. Fawson, Abbie O. Jensen (Tanner), Callie R. (Matt) Carlston, Mike Rasmussen; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother President Russell M. (Wendy) Nelson. She was preceded in death by siblings Marjory N. Rohlfing and Robert H. Nelson.
The family appreciates those who lovingly cared for Mom at Sunrise Holladay and Inspiration Hospice. "Enid Smiley" was incessantly cheerful and told everyone, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Services to honor this incredible woman will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Joseph Smith Memorial Building Chapel, Mezzanine Floor, 15 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Friends may also call Monday, December 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 South, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Diabetes or , or Church Humanitarian Fund.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019