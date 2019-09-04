|
|
Erhard Benno Kossin
1936 ~ 2019
Erhard Benno Kossin, 83 years old of Bountiful, Utah passed away from natural causes on August 31st, 2019 surrounded by his wife and sons. He touched the lives of many family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Street in Bountiful, Utah. Services will be on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. with family viewing one hour prior (10:00 a.m.) at the North Canyon Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Please come share your memories of Erhard. Interment to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com/listings
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019