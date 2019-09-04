Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
North Canyon Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
965 Oakwood Drive
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
North Canyon Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erhard Kossin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erhard Benno Kossin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erhard Benno Kossin Obituary
Erhard Benno Kossin
1936 ~ 2019
Erhard Benno Kossin, 83 years old of Bountiful, Utah passed away from natural causes on August 31st, 2019 surrounded by his wife and sons. He touched the lives of many family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Street in Bountiful, Utah. Services will be on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. with family viewing one hour prior (10:00 a.m.) at the North Canyon Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Please come share your memories of Erhard. Interment to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com/listings
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erhard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now