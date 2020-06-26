1972 ~ 2020

Age 48. Eric had a rich life with many incredible friends. He lived his life like most people could have only dreamed. Now he is in heaven asking GOD why he made so many "yucky tomatoes"

He has left behind his 5 siblings, 2 wonderful daughters, Brittani and Kori, that will miss him greatly and the years of exciting times that could have only been had with Eric.

His love had no bounds for his direct family and all of those he considered family. His home was always open, and he loved for anyone to stop by. He would feed them, gave them his clothes, served them drinks and shots, loved to share a game of darts and gave them somewhere to sleep…… then started it all over the next day. Eric also had a passion for spending time on his Harley Davidson and found peace while riding the wind! Whenever Eric cooked food, he cooked for an army. When friends asked him why he did that, he said, "Oh, someone will be by to eat it." Believe it or not, he rarely had leftovers. He enjoyed life like no other and he loved everyone in hopes that the people he loved would pay his love forward.

He was a beloved father, friend, and mentor.

He will truly be missed.

June 18th, 2020, Eric David Butler, loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to all, passed away at the age of 48. Eric was born on February 17, 1972, in Salt Lake County, UT. He was the youngest of 6 children born to Don and Duwanna Butler (Larson). See you on the other side, Eric. Until then, "Ride in Peace." For any information or comments please leave them for the family here ericbutlermemorial@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store