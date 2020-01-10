|
1962 ~ 2020
Erin Laureen Smith Dyer, 57, of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on January 4, 2020.
Erin was born March 17, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph Farr Smith and Shirley Lee Peterson Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Holladay and graduated from Olympus High School. She also attended Brigham Young University.
On January 17, 1985, she was sealed for eternity to her high school sweetheart, Richard Collins Dyer, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Erin and Richard made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Erin found great joy in being a homemaker and raising their six children with her husband. She was Richard's greatest support and constant companion. She was her children's most devoted cheerleader, mentor, and advocate in all pursuits, ranging from performing to academics to cross-country. In particular, her family will always be grateful for the love of music she instilled in their hearts and made a center of their home.
Erin was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time of her passing, she was serving as the Relief Society President and accompanied the ward choir. She served in many callings in Primary, Young Women, Sunday School, and Relief Society. Erin was a very creative person. In addition to being a talented pianist and seamstress, she loved singing with her family, designing floor plans, scrapbooking, crafting, and making jewelry.
Erin is survived by her loving husband, Richard Dyer; mother, Shirley Lee Peterson Smith; her children: Spencer (Becky) Dyer, Jason (Marissa) Dyer, Caitlyn (Nate) Garrett, Brooklynn (Cade) Gardner, Ashlyn Dyer, and Elder Braeden Dyer, currently serving a mission in Fiji; brother, Stuart (Holley) Smith; and four (and a half) grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Farr Smith, and her younger sister, Adrienne Smith Lloyd, to whom she selflessly donated a kidney in 1997.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Home Ranch Ward building, 2051 South Emerson, with Bishop Jeff Westfall officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church building. The burial will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Holladay Memorial Park Cemetery in Holladay, Utah, with a graveside dedication.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020